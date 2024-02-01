NBA rumors: Warriors not trading, Wizards price for Kuzma, Pels wants Bridges
- Warriors are unwilling to give up two major veterans
- Washington is lowering their price for Kuzma
- Pelicans want to trade for one veteran over another.
NBA rumors: New Orleans Pelicans prefer Mikal Bridges to Dejounte Murray
As the Pelicans try to keep themselves in the race for a top-six seed in the Western Conference, it seems like the franchise is more interested in trading for one high-end veteran from another. According to Christian Clark of Nola.com, the Pelicans prefer trading for Mikal Bridges rather than Dejounte Murray.
Despite the team's success this season, the franchise is currently at a crossroads looking to upgrade their roster to support their core before C.J. McCollum ages out of even fringe All-Star level play.
While both of these veterans appear to be on the trade market, Murray is more available than Bridges. While the Nets could be swayed if the perfect deal came along, it seems like the Pelicans will have to offer the entire war chest for them to get the wing. Brooklyn is at least trying to appear that they are trying to compete now rather than later.
Even though the Nets don't seem to be giving up Bridges, the Pelicans could make quite the offer for him if they choose to. The franchise has a lot of first-round picks in the war chest with them having a swap control or outright control of the Bucks's first-round picks until 2027. While New Orleans has already given out control of the Bucks 2025 first round pick, they still have a war chest full of assets.
New Orleans also has the Lakers 2024 or 2025 first-round pick. The Pelicans not only get to have one of these picks but can defer the 2024 selection to 2025 if they think that L.A. will be worse next season. No matter what ends up happening, the Pelicans can make a huge offer for Bridges if they really want to.