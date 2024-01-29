NBA rumors: Warriors offering struggling veterans as franchise tries to improve
As the Golden State Warriors look to get back into the playoff race, it seems like the franchise is looking to shop all of their struggling veterans.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic during an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Golden State is gauging the trade market for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins. The squad is also making Klay Thompson available in trades for the right price.
The Warriors have struggled to start the season as they are 5.0 games below .500 at the mid-point of the season. Despite being owed $30 million per season for the next year and a half, Paul has only non-guaranteed money left in his contract. This allows any franchise that acquires him to use the former All-NBA star as an expiring contract.
Wiggins, on the other hand, is on a terrible deal that forces any franchise that acquires him to commit to the former defensive star for the next three years. Wiggins is in the first year of a four-year, $109 million deal. Finally, Thompson is heading into free agency with some unrealistic expectations about what he could command on the open market.
NBA Rumors: Can Warriors realistically expect to make a trade?
In all reality, the only real way that the Warriors can get better is by offering Chris Paul and future draft picks for an impact player. Wiggins likely has no value on the trade market as the wing is in the first year of a long-term extension and isn't good enough on the offensive end to warrant that kind of money. Despite not having a 2024 first-round pick or not being able to trade their 2030 first-round pick, Golden State does have plenty of picks to offer.
Even though the franchise can offer a couple of first-round picks along with Paul to improve this roster, if there isn't a veteran available on the trade market, there isn't any deal that is a perfect move for the Warriors. Zach LaVine has been on the market for a while but Golden State is probably better off without him as his defense and contract would probably not work for them.
While he would not solve all of their issues, trading for Bojan Bogdanović might be a good idea if the Pistons are interested in a deal. Bogdanovic is the type of scoring wing that the Warriors need.