NBA rumors: Wiggins on chopping block, Doc hand-picked Bucks, Lowry hometown reunion
NBA Rumors: 76ers named potential favorite to land Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry won't last with the Charlotte Hornets for very long. The 37-year-old point guard landed in Charlotte as part of the Terry Rozier trade, but his $29.7 million expiring contract is viewed as prime trade bait. If the Hornets can't swing a deal with Lowry, he is expected to receive a buyout and the subsequent opportunity to join a contender.
One team that appears to be a "real possibility" for Lowry on the buyout market, per Yahoo's Jake Fischer, is the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sixers are a rare contender located below the first luxury tax apron, which allows them to sign a player bought out from a contract more expensive than the mid-level exception ($12.4 million). Philadelphia also happens to be Lowry's hometown team. He's a Villanova product who grew up in the area. The Sixers considered trading for Lowry a while back, before he ultimately ended up in Miami.
It has been a difficult 18th season for Lowry, who is averaging 8.2 points and 4.0 assists on .426/.385/.833 splits in 28.0 minutes. He can still contribute in a marginal role, however, and the Sixers have an explicit need for backup point guard help. Tyrese Maxey is currently the only bankable ball-handler on the roster. Lowry can still distribute efficiently and bomb 3s. He would also add more veteran stability and high-level experience to a team desperate to level up in the postseason.
Given the hometown comforts and the CBA advantages in their favor, the Sixers should be viewed as strong contenders to sign Lowry in the next few weeks.