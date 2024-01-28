NBA rumors: Wiggins on chopping block, Doc hand-picked Bucks, Lowry hometown reunion
NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers waited for 'right situation' with Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks officially introduced Doc Rivers on Saturday morning. He is expected to make his debut on Monday against the Denver Nuggets. Rivers has been coaching in the NBA since 1999, with very few breaks. He spent time with the Magic, Celtics, Clippers, and 76ers before landing in Milwaukee. Rivers notably went to college down the street at Marquette.
It's not difficult to see why the Bucks landed on Rivers as their next head coach. Despite valid concerns about his spotty postseason track record, Rivers has been one of the most successful regular season coaches... ever. He also has extensive experience coaching stars, an important factor for the Bucks. Rivers can placate Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Where the Bucks lacked structure under Adrian Griffin, Rivers will supply it.
Rivers was a prime candidate for several jobs after the Sixers fired him. The Phoenix Suns heavily considered Rivers before landing on Frank Vogel. Rivers told reporters on Saturday that he was "contacted by multiple teams" about coaching this season, but he wanted the "right situation" before jumping back in. Obviously, the Bucks — a star-driven, 30-13 team located in his backyard — qualified as the "right" place and the right time.
This is a new challenge for Rivers, who has never taken over midseason before. He told reporters he wouldn't wish the current situation on any head coach. It's difficult to install new principles and plays on the fly, with only a few proper practices between games.
That said, Rivers has mountains of experience to lean on. He has been a successful head coach for over two decades at this point. If any coach can get the Bucks on the right path in a short period of time, it's Rivers. It's fair to express concern about his ability to adjust and adapt in the playoffs, but Milwaukee was not executing at the necessary level under Griffin. With Rivers, the Bucks at least have a high floor.