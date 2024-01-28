NBA rumors: Wiggins on chopping block, Doc hand-picked Bucks, Lowry hometown reunion
NBA Rumors: Multiple teams monitoring Andrew Wiggins' availability
Andrew Wiggins is a "trade candidate" worth monitoring, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The Golden State Warriors are 19-24, three games out of the play-in tournament. Wiggins is having his worst offensive season to date, averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on .434/.310/.695 splits in 26.9 minutes.
In addition to Wiggins' struggles, Golden State has received bountiful contributions from Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. It's getting increasingly difficult to justify Wiggins' current workload, but he's in the first year of a four-year, $109 million contract. The Warriors are paying Wiggins like a key starter.
As a result, we should expect Wiggins' name to come up around the trade deadline. The HoopsHype report lists the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets as realistic landing spots. Wiggins' value is currently at its lowest point, especially relative to that contract. It will be difficult for Golden State to net "positive value" in a trade. If the Warriors want to simply dump Wiggins' salary, however, several teams could bank on the 28-year-old returning to form.
Wiggins was central to Golden State's 2022 title run. Just last season, he was widely considered one of the NBA's elite 3-and-D wings. Still in his athletic prime, Wiggins does represent a savvy buy-low investment. There's reason to believe he's due for positive regression as a 3-point shooter and he still occupies the most valuable role player archetype in basketball. It's not often that proven championship-level wings become available for pennies on the dollar. Any Wiggins trade entails risk, but it could be a fruitful risk for the right team.