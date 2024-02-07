NBA rumors: Wiggins landing spots, Warriors untouchable, 76ers Embiid backup plan
- 76ers targeting Kelly Olynyk and Andre Drummond
- Warriors unlikely to trade Jonathan Kuminga
- Bucks, Mavs interested in Andrew Wiggins
NBA rumors: Warriors label Jonathan Kuminga as untouchable
The Golden State Warriors are expected to operate aggressively ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Stephen Curry continues to play at a high level, but his supporting cast has cratered. It's important to maximize Curry's competitive window while he's still in his prime. The Warriors have several valuable trade chips, but according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, don't expect Jonathan Kuminga to relocate.
Golden State's 21-year-old forward is "pretty much untouchable."
This shouldn't come as a shock. Kuminga has elevated his star considerably over the last month. He's averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on .585/.410/.805 splits in 31.4 minutes since the calendar flipped to 2024. Those reports of his displeasure with Steve Kerr's rotations feel like a distant memory. Kuminga is firmly entrenched in Golden State's starting five. As Windhorst notes, he is probably the Warriors' most valuable asset aside from Curry.
It's important to never discount a concept entirely in the NBA. If the right star trade emerges, Golden State should at least tinker with the idea of dealing Kuminga. Nobody, aside from maybe prime LeBron James, is ever truly 100 percent untouchable. For now, however, the pervading assumption is that Kuminga is the foundation upon which Golden State will construct its future plans.
The Warriors will need to look elsewhere for trade ammo. Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis will hold value to contenders and rebuilders alike, while Kuminga's fellow 2021 draftee, Moses Moody, is far less established in Golden State's rotation. Chris Paul is roughly $30 million in expiring money, while Gary Payton ($8.7 million) and Kevon Looney ($7.5 million) can also fill gaps in negotiations. The Warriors have two first-round picks available to trade, in 2026 and 2028.