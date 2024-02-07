NBA rumors: Wiggins landing spots, Warriors untouchable, 76ers Embiid backup plan
- 76ers targeting Kelly Olynyk and Andre Drummond
- Warriors unlikely to trade Jonathan Kuminga
- Bucks, Mavs interested in Andrew Wiggins
NBA rumors: Bucks, Mavs interested in Andrew Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins is the "ultimate swing piece" for Golden State at the trade deadline, per Yahoo's Jake Fischer. He is the most likely trade chip in the Warriors' rotation, but his contract situation — four years and $109 million — is a challenge. Wiggins is in the middle of his worst season to date, averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on .437/.311/.717 splits in 27.1 minutes. Kuminga's rise has only shined a harsher spotlight on Wiggins' downturn.
Teams in the mix for Wiggins include the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks, per Fischer. The Bucks notably cannot reach Wiggins' $24.3 million salary number without including Bobby Portis, which is a potential turn-off. Portis is one of the most valuable bench cogs in the NBA and he has been flat-out better than Wiggins this season. On the other hand, he is also one of Steve Kerr's favorite Team USA players.
Both the Bucks and Mavs need more perimeter defense. Milwaukee in particular has struggled to contain the point of attack and generate stops. Wiggins' defense has declined this season, too, but he was the primary stopper on a championship team not long ago. At 28 years old, he's due for a bit of positive regression across the board. Injuries are a concern, but it's unlikely that Wiggins has completely bottomed out.
Dallas has also been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Kyle Kuzma and P.J. Washington. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can lead the offense, but the Mavs need more size in the wing rotation — especially with Grant Williams struggling. Wiggins is at his best with streamlined responsibilities on offense. The Mavs can feed him clean looks working off of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Bucks can offer the same comforts as a spacer next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
It's clear Golden State wants to upgrade the roster, not simply dump Wiggins' contract. That is going to be difficult. He's overpaid relative to his current output, but there's serious downside risk if Wiggins leaves and starts to regain form. Maybe Golden State is better waiting, but the clock is ticking fast on the Curry era.