NBA trade rumors: 3 teams that should deal with ‘open’ Hawks and for who
With the Atlanta Hawks open for trade talks, these three teams should make a phone call.
2) New York Knicks should trade for Hawks center Clint Capela
Entering the season, the New York Knicks would've made no sense as a potential Clint Capela destination. Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein were considered one of the best center duos in the NBA, but Robinson's season-ending injury put a major crimp in that.
Not only is Robinson out, but Jericho Sims, their third-string center, is also hurt right now, forcing Taj Gibson into action. Yes, 38-year-old Taj Gibson is still in the league and getting some action.
The Knicks could use a new center, and who better than Clint Capela, a player who doesn't need to score much but can defend and rebound at a high level. He fits perfectly as an ideal Robinson replacement.
Atlanta could look to trade Capela who is on an expiring contract and allow for Onyeka Okongwu to officially take over as their starter in the middle. The Knicks can get the center they desperately need and can hold onto their precious draft capital as Capela wouldn't cost much at all outside of matching salary. It's a no-brainer for both sides.