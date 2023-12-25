NBA trade rumors: 3 teams that should deal with ‘open’ Hawks and for who
With the Atlanta Hawks open for trade talks, these three teams should make a phone call.
1) Phoenix Suns should trade for Hawks forward Saddiq Bey
Another impending free agent Atlanta has on their books is Saddiq Bey who the team acquired last season at the trade deadline. Bey has filled in for the injured Jalen Johnson but is primarily a bench player when they're fully healthy.
Bey is an upcoming free agent but is restricted, meaning the team that has him can match whatever contract he gets in free agency. Bey is going to get a decent amount of money as he's a solid player but with Atlanta close to the luxury tax and nowhere near a contender, it's unlikely they'd keep him around and go over the tax. Trading him now just to get something makes the most sense.
Bey's contract status lessens his value, opening the door for the Phoenix Suns to swoop in and acquire him. The Suns need as much depth as they can possibly get. No, they don't have much of anything to offer, but throwing a bunch of second-round picks at them could get the Hawks to bite.
Bey gives the Suns another player who can score and shoot. He'd be a solid fit around their big three, and is a player they can keep for a while if they're comfortable going deeper into the luxury tax.