NBA trade rumors: Siakam doesn't scare Kings, Kuzma asking price, Fultz on the market
- Orlando is exploring the market for Markelle Fultz
- Wizards want two first-round picks for Kyle Kuzma
- Kings still want Pascal Siakam despite lack of commitment
The Washington Wizards will listen to Kyle Kuzma trade offers ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline. The 28-year-old signed a major four-year, $90 million contract in the offseason, but the Wizards are far removed from contention and Kuzma fits an archetype — broadly speaking, the 3-and-D forward with shot-making juice — that every contender covets.
In 38 games to date, Kuzma has averaged 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on .460/.349/.781 splits in 31.0 minutes. He is, more or less without argument, the best player on the Wizards' roster. Kuzma has been saddled with extensive shot-making duties in Washington, but he is better suited to a complementary role focused on spot-up 3s, decisive drives, and quality wing defense.
Teams interested in adding Kuzma to their roster, however, could face steep competition and lofty demands. The Wizards are seeking "two first-round picks or equivalent value" in exchange for Kuzma's services, per Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.
There's no rush for Washington to move a deal across the finish line. Kuzma isn't exactly harming the Wizards' tank — he is responsible for -0.006 win shares per 48 minutes this season — and he is under team control through 2027. The only risk is a potential decline in value if the Wizards continue to ask the world of Kuzma in a less-than-ideal team context.
Kuzma's contract is a double-edged sword. He's locked up long-term, but that's a hefty chunk of change. The Wizards could ultimately come down on their asking price, but Kuzma has competitive experience. He was a major factor in the Lakers' 2020 title run, so there is evidence of him contributing in a background role. The question is whether or not teams value his complementary skills at $90 million.
In addition to Kuzma, expect other Washington veterans such as Tyus Jones to populate the NBA rumor mill over the next few weeks.