NBA trade rumors: Siakam doesn't scare Kings, Kuzma asking price, Fultz on the market
- Orlando is exploring the market for Markelle Fultz
- Wizards want two first-round picks for Kyle Kuzma
- Kings still want Pascal Siakam despite lack of commitment
NBA trade rumors: Kings still interested in Pascal Siakam
The Sacramento Kings are still interested in Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. That news drops despite Siakam's reported unwillingness to sign an extension in Sacramento, which he doesn't view as a "long-term fit."
"My understanding is that the Kings would still trade for Siakam even without the assurance that he'd re-sign, but his lack of commitment certainly changes the assets they'd be willing to give up alongside Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter."
Sacramento finished last season as the No. 3 seed in the West, but fell to the No. 6 seed Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. Mike Brown and company are desperate to take the next step. Both Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox are fringe MVP candidates, but the regression of key support pieces, such as Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, leaves the Kings vulnerable in a loaded conference.
Siakam would certainly represent a step in the right direction. The 29-year-old is averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on .526/.331/.753 splits in 34.6 minutes. A two-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champ, Siakam has a strong track record of performing as the second banana on a postseason regular. The frontcourt fit between Siakam and Sabonis isn't flawless, but the former's ability to hit spot 3s and relentlessly pressure the rim as a driver would undoubtedly raise the Kings' ceiling.
The Kings' up-tempo system should suit Siakam well. He runs the floor like a gazelle, attacking unset defenses with long, purposeful strides. At 6-foot-9, Siakam can cover all sorts of ground on defense and he's a legitimate playmaker for others on offense. The rise of Scottie Barnes has reduced Siakam's creation burden in Toronto this season, but he set a career high for assists (5.8) last season. Siakam can help bench units maintain rim pressure while Fox sits. He's also nimble enough to run two-man actions with Sabonis on the elbow, stretching defenses even thinner.
While Siakam doesn't view the Kings as a long-term fit, Sacramento can secure the right to pay Siakam more than any other team with a trade — plus a half-season to convince him Sacramento is a long-term fit. So long as the price doesn't balloon out of proportion, the Kings should continue to push hard for the Raptors forward.