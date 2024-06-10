NBA Twitter dunked on Kyrie Irving for lackluster NBA Finals Game 2 in Boston
Game 2 of the NBA Finals gave everyone on the Dallas Mavericks, especially Kyrie Irving, a chance to bounce back. Irving had just 12 points on 6-for-19 shooting in Game 1, as the Boston Celtics dominated the opener of the Finals.
Luka Doncic was clearly motivated to get Dallas on the board in this series, as he put up a 32-point Triple Double. Even role players like P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Daniel Gafford had double-digit scoring efforts. The Maverick who did not show up, once again, was Kyrie Irving.
Irving had 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting. Having more field goal attempts than points is never a good thing. Irving failed to make a three-pointer for the second straight game and watched Boston's backcourt dominate on both sides of the ball. Dallas fell in a much tighter contest and now trails 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.
For Dallas to find a way to beat this loaded Celtics team, Irving was going to have to play a huge role. Through two games he has not done that. NBA Twitter made sure to let him know just that.
NBA Twitter has a field day with Kyrie Irving following another disappointing NBA FInals performance in Boston
After Game 1, Irving made a comment saying that the crowd wasn't as loud as he expected. Irving has been a villain in Boston ever since he left the Celtics, but his statistics this series suggest that fans might be in his head just a little bit.
Perhaps with a little more noise Irving will be able to put together a good performance in Boston? I mean, he couldn't play any worse, right?
With the Game 2 defeat, Irving has now personally lost 12 games in a row since stomping on "Lucky", Boston's mascot, after defeating them in a postseason game back when he was with the Brooklyn Nets. This includes a playoff series loss against Boston in which Irving did not play well.
Luka Doncic could do better from the free throw line and should do a better job limiting turnovers, but for the most part, he's been excellent in the first two games of this series, yet Dallas is down 0-2. Had his co-star shown up, perhaps we'd be in a different situation. It's on Kyrie to change the narrative now as the series shifts to Dallas.