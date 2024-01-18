3 Nets backup plans after missing out on Pascal Siakam
The Indiana Pacers won the Pascal Siakam sweepstakes, leaving teams such as the Brooklyn Nets scrambling for a Plan B. How else can the Nets upgrade the roster?
By Lior Lampert
The NBA realm experienced a major shakeup with the trade that sent All-NBA forward and 2019 NBA Champion Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in a blockbuster deal that netted the Toronto Raptors three first-round picks, Bruce Brown, and Jordan Nwora.
After the Pacers emerged victorious from the Siakam sweepstakes, other teams who were previously in the bidding must explore other options, such as the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn Nets expected to be sellers ahead of trade deadline
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, veteran players on the Nets such as Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Royce O’Neale have drawn “varying degrees of interest,” dating back to last season. Lewis adds that “seeing at least one if not two moved in the coming weeks seems likely.”
Given the likelihood that at least one of their desired veteran players will be dealt leading up to the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, who will Brooklyn be getting in return? Who are viable targets for the team to pursue after missing out on Siakam?
3. Brooklyn Nets could go all-in on Dejounte Murray
The Nets have been linked to another star player on the trade market — Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. ESPN’s Senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst highlighted Brooklyn as a potential suitor for Murray. “I will keep an eye out on the Nets,” Windhorst stated regarding their pursuit of the former All-Star during a recent podcast episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.
Brooklyn is desperately in need of a floor general given the struggles of Dinwiddie, who has been losing minutes in favor of Dennis Smith Jr. to close out games of late. Not to mention, Dinwiddie is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Moreover, the Nets are paying Ben Simmons roughly $80 million over the next two seasons, but the oft-injured former All-Star has played just six games this season and no more than 58 games since 2018-19. In other words, Simmons cannot be relied upon to fill the void that is the Nets' point guard position.
After missing out on Siakam, could the Nets dig deeper into a trade involving Murray and the Hawks? Both the Hawks and Murray are “ready” for a change of scenery after he and point guard Trae Young have proven to be an awkward on-court fit during their time in Atlanta together.