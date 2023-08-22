3 Mets prospects who should be called up by September 1
With nothing to play for, the Mets should see what they have with these three prospects.
The 2023 season has been one to forget for the New York Mets. At 59-67 on the season, the Mets find themselves 6.5 games back of the Wild Card and with an unrecognizable roster thanks to their trade deadline sell-off.
New York's postseason dreams aren't completely dead, but FanGraphs gives them 2.4% odds to play meaningful October baseball. That's obviously not great.
With that in mind, the team should be focusing on the future. They should give some prospects the chance to prove themselves to see if they have a spot on the 2024 team instead of riding the Quadruple-A players that they have been playing. These three should be on the roster by September 1.
1) NY Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio should be called up by September 1
A prospect Mets fans have been clamoring for throughout most of this season is Ronny Mauricio. New York's fourth-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline is enjoying his first full year in AAA, slashing .285/.336/.486 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI. He's tacked on 28 doubles and 21 stolen bases.
The bat appears ready on the surface, but his strikeouts, while down this season, are still an issue. He's also only drawn 30 walks which despite setting a career-high, sets the stage for a player who could be overmatched at the MLB level if he doesn't improve his plate discipline.
Another knock on Mauricio is his glove. The 22-year-old was brought up through the Mets system as a shortstop but with Francisco Lindor locked at that position for the next decade, a different position is needed. Mauricio has been exposed to second base, third base, and left field this season in Syracuse but hasn't excelled at any of those spots.
While he's not the perfect prospect, the Mets simply have nothing to lose by calling him up. His bat appears to be as ready as it's going to be, and he can improve defensively in the majors. New York are out of it, and he's certainly more exciting than players like Jonathan Arauz and Danny Mendick. See what you have for 2024.