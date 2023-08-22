3 Mets prospects who should be called up by September 1
With nothing to play for, the Mets should see what they have with these three prospects.
2) NY Mets prospect Mike Vasil should be called up by September 1
The Mets greatly improved their farm system at the trade deadline with the Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander trades, but they acquired virtually only position players. New York were already thin pitching-wise on the farm, and now each of their top eight prospects according to MLB Pipeline are position players.
The best pitcher on the list is Mike Vasil who's ranked ninth in New York's system. The 23-year-old has risen up the prospect ranks this season after ranking 21st on the team's prospect list last season despite a worse system overall. It's easy to see why.
Vasil impressed in his 10 starts for AA Binghamton posting a 3.71 ERA in 51 innings pitched before earning a promotion to AAA Syracuse. Things haven't gone quite as smoothly there, but he's kicked it in gear of late.
Earlier this month, Vasil carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning in a game against AAA Scranton. He was pulled after allowing a leadoff single in the ninth. He walked just two batters and struck out seven in that masterpiece.
His most recent start for Syracuse was another good one as he allowed just one run on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a win over AAA Columbus. Vasil has lowered his Syracuse ERA from 7.04 to 5.01 thanks to a 1.83 ERA in his last three starts.
He might not dominate right away, but Vasil is one of the few Mets pitching prospects they can actually hang their hats on. Give him a shot, and see if he's ready for 2024. He cannot possibly be worse than Carlos Carrasco anyway, so there's a good chance the 2023 team improves.