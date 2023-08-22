3 Mets prospects who should be called up by September 1
With nothing to play for, the Mets should see what they have with these three prospects.
3) NY Mets prospect Justin Jarvis should be called up by September 1
Most of the prospects the Mets acquired were position players, with the exception of Justin Jarvis. New York acquired Jarvis in the deal that sent Mark Canha to the Brewers. It was a pretty good get for New York in exchange for a player who was likely gone in the offseason.
Jarvis joined the Mets system and is now the 15th ranked prospect overall. He's the fifth-ranked starting pitcher, and arguably the closest to MLB-ready outside of Vasil.
Jarvis impressed for AA Biloxi in Milwaukee's system before being promoted to AAA. He struggled in his three starts for AAA Nashville but while not perfect, he has improved in Syracuse, with a 5.91 ERA in three starts.
The 23-year-old just put his best start in AAA together his last time out as he allowed one run in 4.2 innings pitched. He's clearly not as ready as an arm like Vasil is, but that shouldn't matter considering Jarvis' status as a Rule-5 eligible player this offseason.
With the Mets having to either add him to the 40-man roster or risk losing him for nothing this offseason, they might as well get a head start now and see if he's worth holding onto through the Rule-5 Draft. If he starts games in September and they go horribly, they can let him go. If he pitches well, you've got an arm you can keep.