3 remaining free agents the Mets should sign, 2 to avoid
Wondering how the New York Mets can improve this offseason? Check out three players they should target and two they should avoid.
By James Nolan
2. Mets should stay away from Blake Snell
Not going after the reigning National League Cy Young in free agency seems odd at first, but it does make sense for the Mets to steer clear of former San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell.
He dominated across 180 innings, posting a 2.25 ERA and striking out 234 batters. As great of a season Snell had in 2023, he still walked more batters than anyone.
Snell could work out great in the first few years of a long-term contract, but his walk rate is alarming. Pitchers tend to lose their stuff as they age, and giving batters free passes isn’t a good way to overcome that.
During his eight-year career, he’s made less than 30 starts five times (not counting 2020). Reports suggest the two-time Cy Young winner is looking to pull in a contract in the realm of $200 million. With big-ticket players set to hit the open market next offseason, the Mets could be better off saving their money.