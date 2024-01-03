3 remaining free agents the Mets should sign, 2 to avoid
Wondering how the New York Mets can improve this offseason? Check out three players they should target and two they should avoid.
By James Nolan
3. Mets should add a big bat in DH J.D. Martinez
There is no denying that the Mets have strong pieces in their lineup with Alonso, Lindor, Nimmo, and McNeil. Francisco Alvarez also burst onto the scene in 2023, racking up 25 home runs in his first big league season.
Stearns should think about bringing J.D. Martinez in to join the lineup, as it would solve the ongoing DH problem in Queens. Former Mets GM Billy Eppler banked on Daniel Vogelbach the past two seasons, and it didn’t work.
Alonso and Lindor need another guy who can put the ball over the wall to give them protection. Martinez would be the perfect fit. Since he’s a veteran player too, it only adds to it. The Mets have a ton of intriguing young players whom they have high hopes for and Martinez could be a great mentor.
When Stearns took over as the POBO in New York, the first thing he should’ve added to his to-do list was getting another bat. With the remaining players on the market, it looks like Cody Bellinger and Martinez are two of the best options left.
Bellinger is looking for a deal north of $100 million, which might not fit the long-term plan in New York. Alonso still hasn’t gotten extended, and they have a few intriguing outfield prospects they’re hoping to call up in the future.
Signing the 36-year-old to a one-year or two-year contract would be a great move for Stearns to make. Martinez is coming off another fantastic season, as he finished with a .271 BA to go along with 33 HRs and 103 RBIs. The six-time All-Star is a perfect fit for the Mets.