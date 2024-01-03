3 remaining free agents the Mets should sign, 2 to avoid
Wondering how the New York Mets can improve this offseason? Check out three players they should target and two they should avoid.
By James Nolan
4. Mets should add a frontline starter in Jordan Montgomery
After signing the former Yankee starter Luis Severino, the Mets should think about going after another one. Jordan Montgomery has proven he could be an All-Star caliber starter in MLB over the past few seasons.
The lefty played a huge part in the Texas Rangers recent World Series run. He was dominant in the 2023 ALCS, posting a 1.29 ERA in three games. In Montgomery’s eight career postseason games, he’s posted a 2.63 ERA. Everyone knows how important pitching is that time of year, and he’s proven to show up when the lights are bright.
After missing out on Yamamoto, the Mets are still looking for more help in the starting rotation. Montgomery would be a solid number two behind Senga, and it would give New York a much better chance at the postseason in 2024.
In 2023 the Mets ace posted a 2.98 ERA and struck out over 200 batters. The rest of the staff was lackluster. New York finished with a 4.31 team ERA, which was 19th in the entire league.
They need more, and Montgomery could be the guy they need. If Severino can get back to his old ways and Jose Quintana stays healthy, it will give the Mets four reliable options.
It’s unclear what type of contract Montgomery could get, but Jeff Passan of ESPN reported he could get somewhere in the realm of $140 million.
Stearns and Cohen offered Yamamoto a hefty contract, so it’s clear they have the money to spend. If the Mets were to sign Montgomery, it would certainly give them a better opportunity at sneaking into the 2024 postseason. This is exactly why Stearns should be going after the 31-year-old starter.