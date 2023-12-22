Mets owner Steve Cohen reportedly presents lucrative offer to Yoshinobu Yamamoto
The New York Mets are vying for superstar pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's signature. Will they be able to convince him to join their ranks?
By James Nolan
The New York Mets have gone to lengths to convince superstar pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to join them. Owner Steve Cohen flew to Japan to meet with the 25-year-old and even had him over to his house in the Big Apple.
Recent reports suggest that the former NPB pitcher is deciding between the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Mets. Late Thursday night, Andy Martino of SNY reported that Cohen had made an offer to Yamamoto.
No one knows the exact amount just yet, but based on Cohen’s willingness to dig deep into his pockets, it could be the best one. The Mets don’t have the championships like the Yankees or the recent success of the Dodgers. They do have a whole lot of money though, and they aren’t afraid to spend it. Just last season, Cohen’s payroll exceeded $300 million.
Mets money has to carry them past the Dodgers and Yankees for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles and the Yanks already made big splashes this offseason, the Mets have yet to make their mark. Signing Yamamoto would be a significant addition, especially since there isn’t a strong rotation in Queens.
Kodai Senga is the only reliable arm on the Mets right now, but that could also help their odds of getting Yamamoto. Senga solidified himself as one of the best pitchers in the National League after posting a 2.98 ERA and striking out over 200 batters.
Just like Yamamoto, the Mets ace was a former star in the NPB. During his time there, he held a 2.59 ERA. Senga’s success in Queens could lure the superstar to join him.
Yamamoto was just as good as Senga during his time in the NPB. He finished his career with a 1.82 ERA.
The Mets desperately need young pitching and Yamamoto is the perfect fit for them. Not many pitchers his age hit the open market, which is why Cohen envies him. The blue and orange fans are now hoping the reported contract offer is an undeniable one, as it’s going to take a lot to bring Yamamoto to Queens.