Newcastle United vs. AC Milan live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Both Newcastle United and AC Milan need a win if they are to have any chance of making it to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Here is everything you need to know.
Group F in the Champions League was always going to go down to the wire — it was dubbed the 'group of death' as it included Paris Saint-Germian, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and AC Milan. Newcastle and Milan's chances of making it to the knockout stages are touch and go.
Both sides need a win and hope that Dortmund beat PSG if they are to qualify. Newcastle could go through if Dortmund and PSG draw but the Magpies would have to win by at least two goals. Milan would have to win by six goals as their goal difference is minus-4.
Milan and Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw at the San Siro earlier in the competition. However, we can expect to see goals at St James' Park this time around as both sides need to win.
Eddie Howe's side go into this game on the back of two heavy defeats. They lost 3-0 to Everton and 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur last week. This leaves Newcastle seventh in the Premier League.
Milan also lost their last Serie A game, they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Atalanta. They are currently third in the division behind Inter Milan and Juventus.
Christian Pulisic got an assist against Atalanta which means he now has three assists and five goals in 13 Serie A games. However, the USMNT forward is yet to score or assist in the Champions League this season.
How to watch Newcastle United vs. AC Milan in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13
- Start Time: 15:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St James' Park
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.