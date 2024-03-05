5 next NBA stars who could reach 40,000 points in the years to come
After seeing LeBron James become the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points, it makes you wonder who else could join him on the list ... if anyone.
By Lior Lampert
1. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
There is no threat to joining LeBron James in the 40,000-point club greater than Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. At age 25, Doncic already has a case to claim the title of the NBA’s best scorer.
At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Doncic uses his frame and sheer strength to his advantage, bullying smaller guards who get matched up on him. Alternatively, he can lull you to sleep with his unique blend of crafty footwork and elite dribble moves.
Once he has you in a position where you have to sag off him in preparation for his bulldozing style of play, Doncic can step into a 30-foot jumper and drain it without hesitation. At that point, he has you in no man’s land and is virtually impossible to stop.
But Doncic’s greatest scoring attribute may be that he plays at his own pace – no one can speed him up or slow him down. He is always in control when the ball is in his hands and is usually going to make the right decision.
Averaging at least 21.2 points per game since entering the league in 2018-19, Doncic has scored no less than 27.7 points per contest over the past five seasons, eclipsing the 30-point threshold in the last two seasons (including this year).
Currently leading the NBA with 34.5 points per game, Doncic has 10,930 career points and counting, showing signs that he has another gear(s) to hit.