5 next NBA stars who could reach 40,000 points in the years to come
After seeing LeBron James become the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points, it makes you wonder who else could join him on the list ... if anyone.
By Lior Lampert
2. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards is in his fourth NBA season despite being just 22 years old, which is a big reason for his placement on this list.
Edwards entered the league at 19 years old and hit the ground running, scoring 19.3 points per game as a rookie. His per-game scoring totals have increased yearly, averaging 26.1 points this season. Not to mention, Ant has seen his 3-point shooting percentage increase every season, shooting a career-best 37.8 percent from beyond the arc in 2023-24.
A hyper-athletic wing who can handle the ball and continues to improve his jump shooting, Edwards is a force to be reckoned with on the offensive side of the ball and has an opportunity to win scoring titles throughout his career.
Most notably, Edwards has been wildly durable during his time in the NBA, not missing a single game in his rookie year and reaching the 72-game threshold in his first three complete seasons.
With 6,412 career points and counting in his age-22 season, Edwards has a chance to do the unthinkable.