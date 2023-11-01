NFL Week 9 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Giants)
The Silver and Black is in the midst of a rough season and has struggled on both sides of the ball, especially when it comes to running the football (32nd in the NFL) and stopping opponents from doing the same. On Monday night in the Motor City, the Detroit Lions gashed the Raiders for 255 yards on the ground. On Tuesday evening, owner Mark Davis relieved head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler of their duties.
As for on the field, are Las Vegas' defensive issues a concern this week against the bottom-ranked offense and passing game in the league and the NFL’s lowest-scoring team? The New York Giants still have running back Saquon Barkley, who comes off his biggest effort of the season. He finished with 36 carries for 128 yards in the club’s 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets.
The Giants are in Sin City on Sunday in a battle of teams that have combined for five wins. As of late Tuesday evening, the Raiders (-2.5) are a slight home favorite. Both teams have played eight games and each has scored at least 20 points just once. Perhaps the bigger upset here would be if these two struggling squads combined for the OVER on Sunday. DraftKings Sportsbook has the number at 37.5 at the moment.