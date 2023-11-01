NFL Week 9 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Baltimore Ravens (vs. Seahawks)
John Harbaugh’s surging team remains at the top of the AFC North and is currently riding a three-game winning streak. The Baltimore offense has been very balanced with talented quarterback Lamar Jackson completing 70.5 percent of his passes for 1,767 yards and has three times as many touchdown passes (9) as interceptions (3). He is also the club’s second-leading rusher with 380 yards, and he and running back Gus Edwards are tied for the team lead with five touchdowns on the ground.
New offensive coordinator Todd Monken has a unit that has produced 23 offensive TDs in eight contests, 14 on the ground and nine through the air. Only the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Brown have averaged more rushing yards per game (143.1)
However, here come those pesky Seattle Seahawks. Pete Carroll’s club suddenly leads the NFC West with a 5-2 record, getting an assist from the slumping San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Geno Smith has had his issues with turnovers as of late but this resilient squad has found other ways to win. A solid defense that ranks eighth in the league against the run just added Leonard Williams via trade with the Giants.
Back to Lamar Jackson. Lost a bit in his strong showing this year is losing five of his eight fumbles. Seattle has totaled 26 sacks in its first seven games and could make the Ravens’ quarterback a bit uncomfortable.