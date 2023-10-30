NFL Trade Grades: Seahawks land star DT in swap with Giants
The Giants are trading Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a pick haul.
By Kristen Wong
One day before the NFL trade deadline, the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks have reached a deal involving veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
As first reported by Tom Pelissero, the Giants are sending Williams to the Seahawks in return for a 2024 second-rounder and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
Here are our trade grades.
NFL trade grades: Giants and Seahawks both reap good tidings from Leonard Williams trade
New York Giants: A+
The 2-6 Giants have angled to be sellers at the deadline, but this Leonard Williams trade is just a straight-up good move. Williams was playing in the final year of a three-year, $63 million contract after being traded from the Jets in 2019.
In that trade, the Giants gave up a third-round pick and fifth-round pick for Williams. Being able to get more for him now is huge.
That's not to say the Giants fanbase won't miss him. The 29-year-old tallied 22.5 sacks for the Giants in the last five seasons and quickly turned into a fan-favorite when he racked up 11.5 sacks in 2020. His production has steadily declined since then, however, and the Giants were likely looking to move on from him past this season.
An applaudable move from Joe Schoen.
Seattle Seahawks: B+
The Seahawks just love former Jets players, don't they. Their trade for Williams gets an above-average B+ and should help Seattle stay competitive for the rest of the season. Having found themselves in first place in the NFC West halfway through the season, this is exactly the kind of trade that Seahawks fans want to see.
That being said, Seattle gave up a second- and a fifth-round pick for Williams, which feels a tad overvalued for the aging defensive star. The Giants are reportedly eating most of Williams' remaining $10 million base salary this year, so at least the Seahawks will be bringing him in on a cash discount, forcing the Giants to buy their way up to that second-rounder.
The Seahawks need to improve their talent up front and they did that with a high-performing athlete who boasts a great pressure rate. Was it worth the cost, though? Especially for what could just be a one-season rental?
In our eyes, it's an overpay -- at the moment. If it means the Seahawks can miraculously come out on top in the NFC West this year, then hell yes, it's worth it.