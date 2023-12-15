Professional comparisons for top-6 QBs in 2024 NFL Draft class
If your NFL team is in dire need of a franchise quarterback, the 2024 NFL Draft could be of service.
By John Buhler
QB3: LSU QB Jayden Daniels -> Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
We have arrived at this past season's Heisman Trophy winner in LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. His climb from what he was as a freshman at Arizona State to now is one of the greatest in college football history. From a guy who his former Sun Devils teammates thought sucked, to being one of the best playmakers in SEC history, Daniels is 100 percent going to be a first-round pick this spring.
I had the hardest time finding the right NFL comp for him, but I settled on Dak Prescott. Coming out of Mississippi State, Prescott was more of a runner than a thrower, but got better with every passing game playing for an offensive-minded coach in Dan Mullen. Daniels is not this type of player if he did not link up with Brian Kelly during the 2022 campaign. Daniels is as tough as they come like Prescott.
While where Daniels goes matters somewhat, he is the quarterback I think can make a bad team good and a good team great simply upon his arrival. For teams not picking inside the top five, Daniels would be No. 1 on my board in terms of a star quarterback. I like Daniels' ability to succeed in places like Atlanta, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Washington a ton. Chicago and New England, not so much...
Not saying Minnesota or Seattle will trade up to get him, but he is a Pro Bowler with them year one.