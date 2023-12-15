Professional comparisons for top-6 QBs in 2024 NFL Draft class
If your NFL team is in dire need of a franchise quarterback, the 2024 NFL Draft could be of service.
By John Buhler
QB2: North Carolina QB Drake Maye -> Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
For as much as I and others may like Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. as NFL Draft prospects, there are only two in this class who are can't-miss prospects. The first guy we will touch on is North Carolina star Drake Maye. He has all the arm talent in the world, but we wonder about his competitive nature, as well as if he needs to be propped up by a winning franchise or not.
From a pure passing standpoint, the ball comes out of his hand like Aaron Rodgers. Like former UNC star Mitch Trubisky, Maye is incredibly likable and teammates will rally around him. Unfortunately, the team that Maye goes to matters, but he will not have a say in the matter. It feels like he is destined to go to either Chicago or New England. I don't love either spot for him. I'd honestly prefer Washington.
As the undisputed QB2 on pretty much everyone's big board, Maye is coming off the board somewhere in the No. 2 to No. 5 overall range. I would lean closer to No. 2, but No. 3 feels about right. If I could put him on any team with the hopes of him succeeding long-term, it would have to be Las Vegas, strictly because Mark Davis can get himself a great head coach to work with this quarterback.
Then again, it is hard to see Maye playing for anyone besides Chicago, New England or Washington.