NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10
At this point in the fantasy football season, the waiver wire is more pivotal now than ever. If these players are still on your league’s waiver wire, be sure to change that.
By Lior Lampert
TE Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 10
Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers (22 percent rostered)
With second-year wide receiver Christian Watson failing to emerge as a consistent option in the passing game and dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season (hamstring, chest, back), Luke Musgrave has an opportunity to establish himself as Jordan Love’s go-to option.
In Week 9, Musgrave recorded a season-high 51 receiving yards to pair with his first career touchdown. Musgrave has now caught at least three passes in four of his past six games, earning 4.6 targets per game in that span. The bar for fantasy relevancy is much lower in the tight end landscape and finding a tight end who sees nearly five targets per game is tough to come by for managers who don’t roster Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Sam LaPorta, or Evan Engram.
With Kelce having a bye in Week 10 and Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert set to miss multiple games after suffering a fractured forearm in the team’s Week 9 win against the Cowboys, Musgrave makes for a viable fill-in option who possesses TE1 upside moving forward.
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6 percent rostered)
Cade Otton was fantasy football’s TE2 in PPR formats in Week 9, hauling in six of his nine targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans. Otton has firmly established himself as the Bucs’ No. 3 pass-catcher behind stud wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, forming a budding connection with quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Otton has been a near-every-down player for the Bucs all season, playing on 97 percent of the team’s snaps through the first games. Now, he has earned at least six targets in three consecutive games and 21 total targets in that span to go with his every-down role. As alluded to in Luke Musgrave’s section of this column, opportunity like that is tough to come by for tight ends and managers need to act accordingly when they see it.
Only rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues, Otton is an easily accessible waiver option that could serve as a starting tight end for those who chose to not spend an early draft pick on one.