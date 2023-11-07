NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10
At this point in the fantasy football season, the waiver wire is more pivotal now than ever. If these players are still on your league’s waiver wire, be sure to change that.
By Lior Lampert
WR Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 10
Tank Dell, Houston Texans (48 percent rostered)
It is shocking to see Tank Dell is not rostered in more than 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues at this point. He and fellow rookie draft classmate CJ Stroud have developed an exciting rapport throughout the season and Dell has had some notable spike weeks because of it.
In Week 9, Dell finished as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues, scoring 29.60 points. This marks the third time in seven games that Dell has scored at least 20 fantasy points in PPR formats. Dell has been arguably the biggest beneficiary of Stroud’s continued development and ascension from rookie quarterback to legitimate NFL starter.
Dell missed Week 6 due to a concussion but now seems to be fully healthy just in time to help fantasy managers prepare for the home stretch of the regular season. Dell is now averaging 25.1 PPR fantasy points per game in games where he sees at least seven targets. He is an explosive receiver who has shown an ability to create yardage of the catch as well as the ability to make contested catches despite his small stature.
Assuming Stroud is only going to continue to improve, as will Dell’s fantasy prospects. Dell should be viewed as a top-36 wide receiver moving forward with the upside to become a weekly WR2.
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (34 percent rostered)
The Chargers need someone else in the receiving room to step up other than Keenan Allen with Josh Palmer now expected to miss at least three more games after being placed on injured reserve due to a knee issue. After losing Mike Williams to a torn ACL early in the season, Palmer operated as the Chargers de facto No. 2 receiver. Now, with Palmer out, rookie first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston has gotten the first crack at trying to fill Palmer’s void.
Johnston started alongside Allen in the Chargers’ Week 9 victory over the Jets. While that didn’t amount to much in the box score (two receptions for 14 yards and one rush for yards), Johnston played a season-high 83 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. His role as a near-every-down player attached to one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks should bode well for his fantasy prospects moving forward.
At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, the Chargers took Johnston ahead of fellow rookie wideouts Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison because of his physical traits and ability to create plays down the field. His skill set fits perfectly with Herbert’s strong arm and it wouldn’t be shocking to see these two connect on several deep balls over the next two-plus months of the season.