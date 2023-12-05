NFL Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 14
With injuries continuing to pile up throughout the NFL and two teams on bye this week, fantasy football managers need to secure these waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 14.
By Lior Lampert
WR Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 14
Noah Brown, Houston Texans (40 percent rostered)
In response to the unfortunate news that Texans rookie sensation and wide receiver Tank Dell will miss the remainder of the season after fracturing his fibula in the Texans’ Week 13 win over the Broncos, Noah Brown becomes a priority add for managers in need of receiver help.
Brown made his return from a two-game absence this past weekend but he didn’t contribute anything to the box score, failing to haul in either of his two targets. However, before missing each of the past two games, Brown was arguably the hottest receiver in the NFL.
In Weeks 9 and 10, he amassed 13 receptions for 325 receiving yards and one touchdown, eclipsing the 150-yard threshold in each game.
The Texans have one of the most fantasy-friendly schedules down the stretch of the season, including two matchups against a Titans defense that ranks near the bottom in terms of opponent passing yards allowed per game (230.8).
Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (21 percent rostered)
With NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport having reported that Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk is expected to require surgery and miss several weeks to repair a core muscle injury he sustained on the Jaguars’ opening offensive possession of the game in Week 13, Zay Jones will have to help fill the void created by Kirk’s absence.
Jones has dealt with injuries this season too, missing six games due to a nagging knee injury. But when he’s been on the field this season, he’s been a reliable option for the Jaguars dating back to last season. In 2022, Jones operated as a full-time starter and caught a career-high 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns.
Of the six games he’s played this season, Jones has played at least 63 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in five of them. In Week 13, Jones played a season-high 93 percent of the snaps. With Kirk out for the foreseeable future, Jones will be an every-down player on a capable offense, even without quarterback Trevor Lawrence.