NFL Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 14
With injuries continuing to pile up throughout the NFL and two teams on bye this week, fantasy football managers need to secure these waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 14.
By Lior Lampert
TE Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 14
Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens (35 percent rostered)
Given the state of the tight end position, it is shocking to see a tight end of Isaiah Likely’s stature available in so many Yahoo Fantasy football leagues. In the two games since Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending leg/ankle injury, Likely has played nearly 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Not to mention, Likely is attached to one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL led by one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Lamar Jackson.
In Week 18 of last season, When Andrews missed the game, Likely corralled eight of his 13 targets for 103 receiving yards. In other words, Likely has proven he can handle a large workload when given the opportunity.
While he may not be as good as Andrews, which is tough to ask given Andrews’ status as a former All-Pro and elite pass-catching tight end, Likely is capable of being a top-12 tight end given his skillset and opportunity within an elite offense.
Likely needs to be rostered in more than 35 percent of leagues.
Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans (31 percent rostered)
Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has established himself as the Titans big-play threat in the passing game in recent weeks, averaging over 15 yards per reception over the past two games. In that span, Okonkwo has had at least three receptions and 45 receiving yards in both games. While that may not be anything to write home about, it is serviceable production for a tight end in the fantasy football landscape.
Okonkwo has now seen at least five targets in four of his past six games and the Titans will need to continue to rely on him in Week 14 when the Titans travel to Miami to face the Dolphins on ESPN’s Monday Night Football as 14-point underdogs.
With the Titans desperately in need of explosive plays and reliable pass-catchers, Okonkwo is going to remain involved in the passing attack moving forward. Coming off a performance where he recorded a season-high 62 yards on six targets, Okonkwo is a good bet to build off that performance.