NFL Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15
For most fantasy football leagues, Week 15 represents the beginning of the fantasy postseason. With that in mind, be sure to gauge the waiver wire and pick up these players to bolster your roster ahead of the playoffs.
By Lior Lampert
TE Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 15
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (38 percent rostered)
Cade Otton was the hero for the Bucs in Week 14, catching the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds to help bring his team to first place in the NFC South. The touchdown salvaged Otton’s fantasy performance, but better days should be ahead for the second-year tight end.
Otton has played no less than 91 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in any game he’s played this season. His every-down presence on the field is something that not many tight ends can say for themselves, which bolsters Otton’s value.
In 13 games, Otton has cleared 40 receiving yards five times and earned at least four targets in eight of them. As long as Otton continues to log snaps at a high rate and earn a respectable amount of targets, he should be able to provide reasonable fantasy value for managers in need of tight end help.
Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (43 percent rostered)
Logan Thomas is one of 18 tight ends in the NFL to average at least five targets per game this season. Off volume alone, Thomas makes for a viable streaming option. Combine the volume with his production and you have a fringe TE1/2 tight end who is capable of having spike weeks.
Thomas has eclipsed 40 receiving yards in seven of the Commanders’ 13 games this season. The Commanders rank first in the NFL in pass attempts per game (39.2) and last in the NFL in opponent points per game (30.4). In other words, their inability to make stops on defense paired with their willingness to throw the football will put Thomas and the rest of the Commanders receiving corps in fantasy-friendly situations.
With matchups against the Rams, Jets, and 49ers over the next three weeks, Thomas and the Commanders could face an abundance of negative game scripts, which bodes well for Thomas’ fantasy prospects moving forward.