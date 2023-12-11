NFL Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15
For most fantasy football leagues, Week 15 represents the beginning of the fantasy postseason. With that in mind, be sure to gauge the waiver wire and pick up these players to bolster your roster ahead of the playoffs.
By Lior Lampert
WR Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 15
Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens (42 percent rostered)
It seems as though the answer to which Ravens pass-catcher will be the biggest beneficiary of Mark Andrews’ season-ending injury is Odell Beckham Jr. Since the injury, Beckham has eclipsed 15 PPR points in two of his past three games and figures to be quarterback Lamar Jackson’s primary target moving forward.
Beckham has gotten home as a viable fantasy football asset through big plays and touchdowns. He has caught a pass of 40 yards or more in three of his past four games and scored a touchdown in three of his last five games played. In those five games, Beckham has seen at least seven targets three times, earning a season-high 10 targets in Week 14.
While OBJ may not be the elite WR1 he once was in fantasy football leagues, he is still a talented receiver capable of turning any reception into a long touchdown, as highlighted by this beautiful route he ran to free himself up for a 46-yard touchdown.
With fantasy-friendly matchups against the Jaguars, 49ers, and Dolphins in the coming weeks, Beckham has a chance to finish on a high note.
Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers (17 percent rostered)
Over the last two games, Panthers rookie wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has seen 19 targets, which is tied for the fifth-most in that span alongside Browns receiver Amari Cooper and Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice. Unfortunately, for Mingo, the Panthers, and fantasy managers alike, that has equated to just 91 yards.
Over the last two weeks, only Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley has recorded less yardage on as many or more targets (79). While it hasn’t translated into much fantasy success yet, it can’t get any worse, right?
Sitting at 1-12 with an interim head coach at the helm, the Panthers are finishing out this season with an eye toward the future, and that includes seeing what they have in their young players like Mingo. With that said, Mingo should continue being heavily involved in a passing attack desperately in need of a spark.
Mingo’s day could’ve looked much different had rookie quarterback Bryce Young not missed him on what would’ve been a 45-yard touchdown. He may be a stressful player to roster and difficult to trust in your lineup with the fantasy football playoffs approaching, but Mingo is worthy of a flier in the chance that the volume he’s receiving can turn into fantasy production.