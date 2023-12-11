NFL Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15
For most fantasy football leagues, Week 15 represents the beginning of the fantasy postseason. With that in mind, be sure to gauge the waiver wire and pick up these players to bolster your roster ahead of the playoffs.
By Lior Lampert
RB Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 15
Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings (22 percent rostered)
Vikings starting running back Alexander Mattison suffered an ankle injury in yesterday’s riveting 3-0 game between the Vikings and Raiders. It has been reported that Mattison suffered a right ankle sprain, which is typically a multi-week injury. With that in mind, running back Ty Chandler is the next man up in the Vikings backfield.
Mattison didn’t return to the game following the injury, leaving the door open for Chandler to log a season-high 56 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. While it may not have amounted to a productive stat line (42 scoreless scrimmage yards), Chandler saw 15 opportunities, including three receptions.
The Vikings are shorthanded at running back, turning to fullback C.J. Ham and special teams specialist Kene Nwangwu to log snaps at running back. The Vikings could activate veteran tailback Myles Gaskin from the practice squad if Mattison is forced to miss time. But even then, Chandler is nearly a lock to see double-digit opportunities.
Not often do you find a running back on your waiver wire this late into the season that can be penciled in for the workload Chandler should see if Mattison’s injury costs him game time. Add him accordingly.
Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs (41 percent rostered)
Many fantasy managers remember when Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was last season’s waiver wire darling down the stretch of 2022, finishing as the PPR RB2 from Weeks 13-18. With starting running back Isiah Pacheco tending to a shoulder injury that has put his status moving forward in jeopardy, McKinnon may have a chance at being a league-winner yet again in 2023.
Against the Bills in Week 14, McKinnon was narrowly out-snapped by backfield mate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, logging 30 offensive snaps to the latter’s 32. Edwards-Helaire outgained McKinnon in both rushing and receiving yards, however, it was McKinnon who scored the team’s lone rushing touchdown.
From Weeks 13-18 of last season, McKinnon converted 60 touches into 416 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns. The Chiefs have shown they’re willing to rely on McKinnon when needed and could be forced to do so moving forward depending on Pacheco’s status.
Not to mention, the Chiefs offense needs a pass-catcher to step up alongside All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce desperately and their receiving corps has been unable to get the job done, which could create additional opportunities for McKinnon.
As long as Pacheco is out, McKinnon will be a low-end RB2/FLEX in PPR formats.