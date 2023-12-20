NFL Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 16
If you’re still reading this column, you’ve probably advanced to the next round of your league’s fantasy football playoffs. Here's how to set yourself up for the win.
By Lior Lampert
RB Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 15
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (48 percent rostered)
Tyjae Spears is no longer just a handcuff to running back Derrick Henry, he offers standalone fantasy value. Spears has seen double-digit touches in each of his past three games, averaging over 14 touches per game in that span. Not only has Spears seen an uptick in volume, but he has out-snapped Henry during this stretch, and is seeing an uptick in statistical output as well.
The Titans have found creative ways to use Spears as a receiver to get him in open space. He’s drawn at least six targets in two of three games, hauling in at least four of them. But he’s also seeing ample rushing volume over the past three weeks, averaging 10.7 attempts per game. Spears’ increased usage has led to him averaging 81 scrimmage yards per game over the Titans’ last three games.
With the Titans being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention after their loss to the Texans in Week 15 and Henry beginning to question his future with the franchise, Spears could be in for a massive finish to the 2023 regular season.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals (20 percent rostered)
Over the past two weeks, rookie running back Chase Brown has given the Bengals backfield an element of dynamism and explosiveness they have sorely lacked with Joe Mixon this season, highlighted by this remarkable 54-yard touchdown he scored in Week 14.
Like Tyjae Spears with the Titans, Brown is beginning to cut into the workload of the aging veteran running back ahead of him on the depth chart to the point where he has carved out a role that offers standalone fantasy football value. Brown has seen double-digit touches in each of his past two games, catching exactly three passes in both contests.
Albeit a small sample size, Brown has averaged 78 scrimmage yards per game over the past two weeks. Brown has a favorite of head coach Zac Taylor and could see even more work in the coming weeks with Bengals stud wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase expected to miss time with a shoulder injury as the offense looks to replace his production.
Brown briefly entered the blue medical tent during the Bengals’ Week 15 overtime win over the Vikings but returned to the game. Assuming there will be no setbacks between then and Sunday, Brown makes for a viable option.