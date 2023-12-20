NFL Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 16
If you’re still reading this column, you’ve probably advanced to the next round of your league’s fantasy football playoffs. Here's how to set yourself up for the win.
By Lior Lampert
WR Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 15
Noah Brown, Houston Texans (41 percent rostered)
After returning from a knee injury in Week 11, Texans wide receiver Noah Brown was held without a catch in two consecutive games. Brown bounced back in a big way in Week 15, hauling in eight of his 11 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. With rookie sensation Tank Dell out for the season due to a fractured fibula and No. 1 wide receiver Nico Collins dealing with a recurring calf injury, Brown will be thrust into a larger role moving forward, with Week 15 being a prime example.
Not to mention, Brown did this with backup quarterback Davis Mills under center. Assuming rookie signal-caller C.J. Stroud clears concussion protocol ahead of this week after sitting out against the Titans in Week 15, it could be wheels up for Brown. We’ve seen what Brown can do with Stroud as the starter, recording back-to-back 150-plus yard outings in Weeks 9-10.
Brown needs to be added in leagues where he is available.
Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders (37 percent rostered)
In a passing attack that has a wide receiver with a first-round draft pedigree in Jahan Dotson and an unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Terry McLaurin, it is Curtis Samuel who continues to be the most reliable Commanders' receiver from a fantasy football perspective.
Samuel has now eclipsed double-digit PPR fantasy points in each of his past three contests, averaging 16.9 points per game and ranking as the WR15 on a per-game basis in that span. He’s seen at least nine targets in two of the last three contests and recorded at least four receptions for 40 yards in all three. In other words, Samuel has provided fantasy managers with a reliable floor while showcasing a reasonable ceiling.
The Commanders rank last in the NFL in opponent points per game (30.2) and first in the NFL in pass attempts per game (38.9). As long as they continue to allow points at a high rate, they will continue to face negative game script, and be forced to throw the ball often. This puts Samuel in a position to continue being productive moving forward.