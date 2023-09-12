NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2
Be sure to make these waiver wire pickups ahead of your Week 2 matchup, each of which is rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy Football D/ST waiver pickups, Week 2:
New York Giants D/ST (9 percent rostered)
After being embarrassed 40-0 on national television against their divisional rivals, the Giants defense is going to be motivated to prove to everyone that was an outlier. It also helps that they will get to face the Cardinals this week, who are widely viewed as the worst team in the NFL.
Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs has been with the team for less than a month and it showed in Week 1. His 4.4 yards per pass attempt ranked near the bottom of the NFL among the 32 quarterbacks who played in the first week of the season. The Cardinals are a team that is going to be worth streaming D/ST units against all season..
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST (21 percent rostered)
The Buccaneers defense did a great job of containing Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the Vikings high-flying offense. Now, they get to face a Bears offense in Week 2 that wasn’t able to do much of anything in their Week 1 loss to the Packers.
The Bucs’ defensive unit recorded two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception last week in an impressive road victory and now head home to play against Justin Fields, who threw an interception last week and lost a fumble while continuing to hold onto the ball and take sacks at an alarming rate.