NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2
Be sure to make these waiver wire pickups ahead of your Week 2 matchup, each of which is rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
By Lior Lampert
Fantasy Football TE waiver pickups, Week 2
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (17 percent rostered)
Hunter Henry was Week 1’s top fantasy-scoring tight end, totaling 16.6 PPR points. Henry caught five passes on six targets for 56 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has become a reliable option in the red zone for young signal-caller Mac Jones, accounting for 11 of Jones’ 39 career touchdown passes.
Despite the presence of offseason acquisition Mike Gesicki, Henry still played nearly 80 percent of the offensive snaps. The Patriots offense looked like a functional NFL offense with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien calling the plays this season instead of former de facto coordinator Matt Patricia. Additionally, the Pats also have one of the worst receiver rooms in the NFL, meaning Jones will continue to lean on his big tight end in the middle of the field.
Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers (19 percent rostered)
Musgrave is a great option for those who have ignored the tight end in fantasy football this season. If not for being overthrown on what would’ve been a 50-plus yard touchdown catch, Musgrave could’ve leapfrogged Hunter Henry as Week 1’s TE1. He still finished with a solid showing, posting three receptions for 50 yards.
His yardage total trailed only Henry for most receiving yards by a tight end in Week 1. The rookie tight end out of Oregon State dominated the snap share amongst Packers tight ends, playing on 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. The lack of tight end depth behind should enable him to see the field early and often and his 6-foot-6 frame combined with the 4.61 40-yard dash speed he possesses should make him a favorite target of Jordan Love.