NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agents the Tennessee Titans will sign: Chase Young, DE, Kendall Fuller, CB
The Titans are one of the real wild cards of this offseason. First, they shockingly parted ways with head coach Mike Vrabel, then they hired Brian Callahan away from Joe Burrow and the Bengals. They have the second-most cap space in the league, and will no doubt try to import multiple meaningful pieces in free agency.
The first could be Young, who will be one of the most coveted defensive linemen out there. There are questions about his motor, but the former No. 2 overall pick can still wreck a game and terrorize opposing quarterbacks, even if his sack numbers have never quite matched the eye test.
The defensive backfield could also see a makeover with the signing of new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, formerly the secondary coach of the Ravens. Cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kristian Fulton are both free agents, and Tennessee could use some of its cap room to upgrade the position with Kendall Fuller. Now in the fourth year of his second tour of duty with Washington, Fuller had a great individual season despite languishing on the Commanders' abhorrent defense, which was the worst in the league after trading away Young and Montez Sweat in the middle of the season.