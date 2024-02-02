NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agents the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign: Baker Mayfield, QB, Mike Evans, WR, and Antoine Winfield, Jr., S
There's cheating, and then there's CHEATING, which is what I'm doing here. No team in the NFL has as much at stake with their own free agents as the Bucs. Baker Mayfield came into camp in his first year not knowing if he would even win the job over unproven Kyle Trask, and he not only did, he led the Bucs to the NFC South title and crushed the defending NFC champion Eagles in the playoffs.
Evans is the greatest receiver in franchise history. He's played his entire career in Tampa and won a Super Bowl, and he shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, as he tied for the league lead with 13 receiving touchdowns while catching 79 balls for 1,255 yards.
The loss of offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Panthers could portend personnel changes on that side of the ball, but Mayfield has endeared himself so much to the fanbase and Evans has been such a reliable mainstay that unless Todd Bowles brings in someone completely out of left field, both should be staying.
Let's not forget Winfield, who made first-team All-Pro and is arguably the best safety in football. Bowles utilizes Winfield in a variety of ways: in coverage, as a blitzer, and as a run-game stopper on the second level, and in every facet, he's extremely effective. Like Evans, he's only called Tampa Bay home in his NFL career.
The Bucs have over $48 million in cap space, but unlike many other teams, their best move is to use that money to lock up the talent they already have. Nobody expected this team to contend so quickly after Tom Brady's retirement, and yet here they are. They won't ruin a good thing.