NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Seattle Seahawks will sign: Leonard Williams, DE
When the Seahawks traded with the Giants for Leonard Williams, it was with the idea that he could help them reach the postseason. At the time, Seattle was 5-2 and sitting pretty in the NFC, so the second- and fifth-rounder general manager John Schneider sent to the Giants made sense. Unfortunately, the wheels immediately came off the Seattle bandwagon and they dropped five of six.
Williams can't be blamed for the Seahawks' plunge out of the playoff picture; he actually played quite well despite the defense as a whole not being very good. Now his new team has to decide if he's worth a long-term commitment.
Seattle needs to forget about the draft picks they gave up for Williams because all that matters is if he can help them moving forward. As the saying goes, don't throw good money after bad, but with Williams' ability to get to the quarterback while still being a plus run defender, that doesn't apply here.
Even though Seattle didn't reach the postseason after acquiring Williams, the logic in acquiring him was sound. I liken it to the Bears acquiring Montez Sweat despite not really being in contention. Now you have a real asset, so pay him and let him help your defense as you add other pieces around him. New head coach Mike Macdonald was the defensive coordinator of the Ravens before heading west, and his eye for defensive talent likely means Seattle will push to keep their new star.