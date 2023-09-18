NFL Panic Meter: 5 0-2 NFL teams who could still make the playoffs
Starting 0-2 is almost a death sentence in the NFL. How high is the panic meter for these five teams?
Chicago Bears Panic Meter: 9/10
There was a lot of enthusiasm that the Bears would become legitimate contenders in the NFC North this season. The departure of perennial nemesis Aaron Rodgers, combined with some more help from Justin Fields, led some prognosticators to deem the Bears as a worst-to-first possibility.
That narrative has crashed and burned quickly after a Week 1 demolition at the hands of Jordan Love and the Packers, who lost in Atlanta this week, and a defeat against the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The biggest problem is that Fields hasn't taken a leap forward as a passer yet, going just 16-of-29 for 211 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against Tampa Bay.
Both of these games were considered winnable for the Bears when the schedule came out. The fact that Chicago has lost both and given up 65 points in two games should sound the alarm that this year could go quite poorly.
Denver Broncos Panic Meter: 9/10
A new head coach with a proven resume as a winner was supposed to help the Broncos compete for a playoff spot with Russell Wilson. Two games in and Sean Payton has led Denver to two excruciating losses, thanks in large part to more inconsistent play from Wilson.
Sunday's defeat against the Commanders was the ultimate tease for Broncos fans, who saw their team choke away a 21-3 lead only to have their hopes raised with a dramatic comeback headlined by a Hail Mary touchdown pass from Wilson on a tip drill only to lose by failing to convert a two-point conversion.
Losing to Las Vegas and Washington at home, two teams the Broncos need to beat if they want to contend in the AFC, is not good. With a trip to Miami next week and both Chiefs' games looming before their Week 8 bye, there's a good chance Denver is buried in the AFC sooner rather than later.