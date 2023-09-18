NFL Panic Meter: 5 0-2 NFL teams who could still make the playoffs
Starting 0-2 is almost a death sentence in the NFL. How high is the panic meter for these five teams?
Cincinnati Bengals Panic Meter: 2/10
It certainly hasn't been pretty for the Bengals, who are now 0-2 in the AFC North and have seen Joe Burrow play poorly after signing his massive contract extension. Burrow tweaked his calf in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which is concerning since the initial injury sidelined him for the entire preseason.
Having an extra day of rest ahead of a Monday night game in Week 3 will be helpful for Burrow, who looked to be showing some signs of shaking off rust before re-injuring the calf. The schedule in the immediate future for Cincinnati is also manageable as they host the Rams, travel to Tennessee and Arizona, and host Seattle.
Going 3-1 over that stretch would allow the Bengals to reach their Week 7 bye at 3-3 with plenty of time to make up for these early losses. Cincinnati also overcame an 0-2 start last season to win the AFC North so their track record should buy them a mulligan.
Los Angeles Chargers Panic Meter: 7/10
The worry about how last year's playoff collapse would impact this year's team has proven to be valid. Los Angeles squandered a Week 1 win by letting Tua Tagovailoa drive right down the field for a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes while Week 2's overtime loss in Tennessee was a bad effort against a team that the Chargers are more talented than in every phase of the game.
The Chargers have played very well in some aspects, scoring over 50 points combined in their first two games and not turning the ball over, but have an 0-2 record to show for it. While some may point to those facts as a sign of bad luck, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt thanks to a track record of questionable game management.
An early bye can be an asset for the Chargers, but three of their next four games come against a desperate Vikings team (on the road no less), Dallas and Kansas City. Starting 1-5 is very much in play, which could be a death sentence in the loaded AFC.