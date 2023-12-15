NFL Playoff clinching and elimination scenarios for Week 15
Which teams can clinch a playoff spot and which teams can be eliminated this week?
Who can be eliminated from the playoffs in the NFC in Week 15?
The Commanders and Cardinals are in danger of being eliminated this week. A loss would guarantee either are officially out but there are additional scenarios to consider.
How the Commanders can be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15
- WAS loss OR
- WAS tie + MIN win or tie + CHI win + ATL win + GB win + NO win
The Commanders need to beat the Rams to stave off elimination. A tie technically keeps them alive but it's tricky.
How the Cardinals can be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15
- ARI loss OR
- ARI tie + LAR win/tie OR
- ARI tie + GB win OR
- ARI tie + TB win OR
- ARI tie + ATL win/tie OR
- ARI tie + CHI win/tie OR
- ARI tie + SEA win OR
- ARI tie + NYG win OR
- LAR win + MIN win/tie OR
- LAR win + GB win/tie OR
- LAR win + NO win/tie + CHI win + ATL win/tie OR
- LAR win + NO win/tie + CHI tie + ATL win OR
- LAR tie + MIN win/tie + NYG win + TB win/tie + ATL win + CHI win/tie OR
- LAR tie + MIN win/tie + NO win/tie + GB win + ATL win + CHI win/tie OR
- LAR tie + MIN win/tie + NO win/tie + GB win + ATL tie + CHI win OR
- LAR tie + MIN win/tie + GB tie + ATL win + CHI win OR
- MIN win/tie + GB win + NO win + ATL win + CHI win/tie OR
- MIN win/tie + GB win + NO win + ATL tie + CHI win OR
- MIN win/tie + GB tie + NO win/tie + ATL win + CHI win
Speaking of tricky, the Cardinals can be eliminated by a hots of scenarios. An unlikely win over the 49ers is their best option to make it through still alive.
Who can be eliminated from the playoffs in the AFC in Week 15?
The Jets and Titans are in danger of being eliminated this week but they hold their fate in their hands. A win keeps them going.
How the Jets can be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15
- NYJ loss + BUF win + IND win OR
- NYJ loss + BUF win + PIT win OR
- NYJ loss + BUF win + HOU win or tie OR
- NYJ loss + BUF win + CIN win or tie OR
- NYJ loss + BUF win + DEN win OR
- NYJ loss + IND win + CIN win + HOU win or tie OR
- NYJ loss + CLE win + IND win + CIN win OR
- NYJ loss + CLE win + PIT win + HOU win OR
- NYJ loss + CLE win + PIT win + HOU tie + DEN win OR
- NYJ loss + CLE win + PIT win + CIN win or tie + HOU win or tie OR
- NYJ loss + CLE win + PIT win + CIN win or tie + DEN win OR
- NYJ loss + PIT tie + CIN win or tie + HOU win or tie + DEN win
A loss to the Dolphins alone wouldn't knock out the Jets but they'd put their playoff hopes in the hands of teams like the Bills, Colts, Steelers, Texans, Bengals and Broncos.
How the Titans can be eliminated from the playoffs in Week 15
- TEN loss + IND win OR
- TEN loss + PIT win OR
- TEN loss + CIN win or tie OR
- TEN loss + DEN win
The Titans can beat back the elimination monster with a win over the Texans. Otherwise they need to hope for losses by the Colts, Steelers, Bengals or Broncos.