NFL Playoff clinching and elimination scenarios for Week 15
Which teams can clinch a playoff spot and which teams can be eliminated this week?
NFC playoff standings
- 49ers - clinched playoffs
- Cowboys
- Lions
- Buccaneers
- Eagles
- Vikings
- Packers
- Rams
Left out: 9. Seahawks, 10. Falcons, 11. Saints, 12. Giants, 13. Bears, 14. Commanders, 15. Cardinals
Eliminated: Panthers
Who can clinch a playoff berth in the NFC in Week 15?
The Cowboys, Eagles and Lions are each hoping to clinch a spot in the playoffs this week while the 49ers, who have already clinched a playoff berth, can clinch the NFC West.
How the Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15
- DAL win or tie OR
- LAR loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR
- GB loss + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR
- GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR
- GB loss + ATL loss or tie + DET win or tie OR
- TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR
- TB loss + MIN loss or tie + DET win or tie OR
- TB loss + SF win or tie + DET win or tie OR
- TB loss + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- TB-GB tie + SEA loss or tie OR
- TB-GB tie + DET win or tie OR
- SEA loss or tie + MIN loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over
It's simple, the Cowboys win and they're locked in. But if Dallas does fall to the Bills on Sunday, they can still clinch their place if the Rams and Seahawks fail to win. There are a dozen other scenarios that can get it done for Mike McCarthy and company.
How the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15
- PHI win or tie OR
- GB loss + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR
- TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR
- MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR
- TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- TB-GB tie + SF win or tie + DET win
The Eagles are also facing a win-and-in scenario as they take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. They'll know going into that game whether they have to win to clinch with results for the Packers, Bucs, Falcons, Rams, 49ers and Lions playing a role.
How the Lions can clinch a playoff spot in Week 15
- DET win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
- DET win + SEA loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
- DET win + SEA loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + TB loss OR
- DET win + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + GB loss OR
- DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR
- DET win + GB-TB tie + LAR loss or tie OR
- DET tie + TB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
- DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
- DET tie + LAR loss + SEA loss + ATL loss OR
- DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR
- DET tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
- DET tie + GB loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
- DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR tie OR
- DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR
- DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie
The Lions need to avoid a loss and pick up some help from elsewhere in the NFL to clinch their spot. The permutations are many but the simplest road would seem to be the Seahawks failing to win along with a loss or tie for the Packers, Vikings or Rams.
How the 49ers can clinch the NFC West in Week 15
- SF win or tie OR
- LAR loss or tie
Here's a simple scenario: If the 49ers beat or tie the Cardinals they win the NFC West. If they lose, all it takes is a loss or tie by the Rams against the Commanders.
What about the teams on the brink of elimination?