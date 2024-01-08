2023 NFL final regular-season power rankings: Bills rally to win AFC East, Ravens finish on top
There are six new playoff teams from a year ago and only four of the clubs that won division titles repeated in 2023. That includes the surging Buffalo Bills.
A victory at home by Shane Steichen’s club would put the Colts in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. A win and a Jacksonville loss would give the franchise its first division title since 2014. Despite 188 yards rushing and a score by one-time NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor, the Colts will be home for the postseason once again.
The opportunity was there and the Colts failed to seize the moment. Down 23-17 with 1:06 to play, Steichen’s club had a fourth-and-one on the Houston 15-yard-line, Tyrone Goodson dropped a Gardner Minshew pass.
Last week, Todd Bowles’ team looked flat and disinterested in a home loss to the Saints. With another opportunity to wrap up a third straight NFC South title, the Buccaneers were in Carolina looking to complete a sweep of the Panthers. Baker Mayfield limped his way to just 137 yards through the air and his team did not reach the end zone.
The Bucs’ defense rose to the occasion, which was not the case a week ago. Bowles’ squad is the No. 4 seed and will host the slumping Philadelphia Eagles next Monday. The clubs met in the playoffs two years ago at Tampa.
It is a team that appears to have lost its confidence. The Eagles were at MetLife Stadium looking to extend their overall five-game winning streak vs. the Giants. Nick Sirianni’s club looked lifeless on both sides of the ball. The defense surrendered 272 total yards and trailed 24-0 at intermission. There were three first-half turnovers.
The Birds continue to slide in the NFL Power Rankings. This was a 14-3 team a year ago and its lost twice as many games this season. Sirianni’s disappointing team faces the Buccaneers in Tampa for the second time this year.