2023 NFL final regular-season power rankings: Bills rally to win AFC East, Ravens finish on top
There are six new playoff teams from a year ago and only four of the clubs that won division titles repeated in 2023. That includes the surging Buffalo Bills.
It wasn’t long ago that Mike Tomlin’s team was mired in a three-game slump, with home losses to the Cardinals and Patriots and a lopsided setback at Indianapolis. Quarterback Mason Rudolph was inserted into the lineup and it jump-started the offense. The Steelers’ 17-10 win on Saturday in rainy Baltimore was their third victory in a row.
The victory was costly as T.J. Watt went down. The latest, via CBS Sports' J.J. Watt, is that his brother is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The good news is that the playoff-bound Steelers will battle the Bills on Sunday afternoon.
There weren’t a ton of points, but the Green Bay Packers got the job done at home against the rival Bears. A victory would mean a wild card berth and Matt LaFleur’s club did just enough to make it 10 straight victories in this series. Jordan Love threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns, and Aaron Jones added 111 yards on the ground.
Green Bay won its third straight game, and the Packers are a playoff team for the fourth time in five seasons. They will battle the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium this Sunday looking to end Dallas’ 16-game home winning streak.
It’s been an amazing year for a team that over the previous three seasons managed a 11-38-1 record. With a win at Indianapolis on Saturday, DeMeco Ryans’s Texans could grab a playoff berth one season after finishing 3-13-1.
On Houston’s first offensive play, quarterback C.J. Stroud hit Nico Collins with a 75-yard TD pass just nine seconds after the Colts took a 3-0 lead. The Texans opened up a 14-3 second-quarter lead and never trailed. Collins finished with nine catches for 195 yards. When the Jaguars lost at Tennessee on Sunday, Houston won the AFC South.