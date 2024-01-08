2023 NFL final regular-season power rankings: Bills rally to win AFC East, Ravens finish on top
There are six new playoff teams from a year ago and only four of the clubs that won division titles repeated in 2023. That includes the surging Buffalo Bills.
In control of the AFC East for the vast majority of the season, the Miami Dolphins needed to hold off the visiting Bills on Sunday night in order for the franchise to win its first division title since 2008. Mike McDaniel’s team was missing the likes of Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle. They also ran out of steam in the fourth quarter.
Buffalo continued its dominance of this series, abusing the Miami defense for 473 total yards. This, despite the fact that Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen turned over the ball three times. Next up is a wild card battle at Kansas City.
The Rams were already playoff-bound and would play on wild card weekend. Head coach Sean McVay opted to sit veterans such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. The team was in San Francisco was not only looking to close out 2023 with a fourth straight victory, a 10th win would double what the team managed in 2022.
McVay turned to Carson Wentz. What a stat line. He finished with 17 completions for 163 yards, good for two TDs. He totaled 56 yards rushing and a score on 17 attempts, and his two-point pass to Tutu Atwell was the difference.
It’s been a disappointing season in some regards for the defending Super Bowl champions. However, this is simply a different football team than the Chiefs of recent vintage. A year ago, Andy Reid’s team led the NFL in scoring with 496 points. This season, Kansas City was far off that total (371), but Steve Spagnuolo’s defense made great strides.
On Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sat and quarterback Blaine Gabbert got the start. The Chiefs’ offense failed to score a touchdown, but Spagnuolo’s defense limited the Chargers to four field goals.