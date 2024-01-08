2023 NFL final regular-season power rankings: Bills rally to win AFC East, Ravens finish on top
There are six new playoff teams from a year ago and only four of the clubs that won division titles repeated in 2023. That includes the surging Buffalo Bills.
Off that wacky one-point win over the Lions last Saturday night, Mike McCarthy’s team was in Washington looking to wrap up the NFC East. Incredibly, the Cowboys found themselves trailing the Commanders, 10-7, in the second quarter. Dallas would close the game on a 31-0 run. Dak Prescott and the offense rolled up 440 total yards.
The 28-point triumph meant a fifth division title in the last 10 seasons for the franchise. It also kept an interesting streak alive. No team has repeated as the NFC East champion since the Eagles turned the trick from 2001-04.
Thanks to Jacksonville’s loss to the Titans on Sunday afternoon, the surging Bills were guaranteed a playoff spot. With a prime-time victory at Miami, Sean McDermott’s club would be AFC East champions for the fourth straight year. Josh Allen and company struggled early and were down 14-7 entering the final 15 minutes of this showdown.
Allen overcame a pair of early interceptions and three total turnovers by throwing for 359 yards and two scores. Still, it was Deonte Harty’s 96-yard punt return for a TD early in the fourth quarter that changed the momentum.
Off last week’s bizarre loss at Dallas, the NFC North champion Lions arguably needed to go into the postseason with a victory. They clashed with the rival Vikings for the second time in three weeks, and once again gave up plenty of yards (448) but still found a way to win its 12th game of the season, Detroit’s highest total since 1991.
Dan Campbell’s offense made its presence felt as well. The team was limited to just 70 yards rushing but David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs both ran for scores. Jared Goff threw for 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns.